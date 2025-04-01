Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 28.2% in March

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 197,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Flux Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Flux Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 481,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Flux Power by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 294,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 103,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 160.99% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.