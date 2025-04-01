Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Up 28.2% in March

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 197,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Flux Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Flux Power from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on Flux Power
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power
Flux Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLUX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.29.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 160.99% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
