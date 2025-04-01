FY2024 EPS Forecast for TMC the metals Increased by Analyst

Get TMC the metals alerts:

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TMC the metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Edison Inv. Res analyst D. Larkam now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($20.18) million during the quarter.

TMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.52. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TMC the metals by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Further Reading

