FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TeraGo Issued By Cormark

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for TeraGo in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TeraGo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

TeraGo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE TGO opened at C$1.00 on Monday. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

