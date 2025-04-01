Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 3,954,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.
Glencore Trading Down 4.1 %
OTCMKTS:GLCNF opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.
Glencore Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.