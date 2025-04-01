Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,208,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 3,954,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.

Glencore Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:GLCNF opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

