Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

