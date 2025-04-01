Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -2.9, indicating that its stock price is 390% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Heaven Group has a beta of -4.48, indicating that its stock price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Golden Heaven Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $7.53 million 149.27 -$47.60 million N/A N/A Golden Heaven Group $22.33 million 7.28 -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Golden Heaven Group has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global -119.39% N/A -595.24% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

