Guess? (GES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $916.75 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GES stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

