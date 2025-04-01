Guess? (GES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $916.75 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Guess? Price Performance
GES stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Guess? has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
