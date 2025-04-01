HC Wainwright Comments on Shattuck Labs Q1 Earnings

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a report issued on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STTK. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 9.9 %

STTK stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 1,156.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,775,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 6,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 873,409 shares in the last quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 107,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

