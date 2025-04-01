HC Wainwright Has Bearish Forecast for ZNTL Q1 Earnings

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL opened at $1.59 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,626,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 665,968 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,520,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,239,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 110,882 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. This trade represents a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

