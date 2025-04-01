HC Wainwright Weighs in on Integra Resources FY2025 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.38.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
