HC Wainwright Weighs in on Integra Resources FY2025 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

About Integra Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

