Head to Head Contrast: Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) vs. Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading -2.66% -5.00% -4.44% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Travis Perkins”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $46.61 million 0.35 $720,000.00 ($0.35) -13.11 Travis Perkins $6.05 billion 0.25 $47.39 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Travis Perkins has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travis Perkins beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

