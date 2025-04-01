Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.09. 8,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 9,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.