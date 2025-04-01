Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Shares Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 2,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

