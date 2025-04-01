Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hexcel traded as low as $51.84 and last traded at $55.43, with a volume of 120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 175,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 54.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

