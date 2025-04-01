Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $9,495,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 500,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.