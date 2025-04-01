Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives $13.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

HUMA opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

