Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,938 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.51% of Independent Bank worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 64,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

