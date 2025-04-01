Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Webb bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,410.85).

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR opened at GBX 57.20 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.64. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 54.20 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 88.90 ($1.15). The stock has a market cap of £175.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Ecora Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Ecora Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 140 ($1.81) to GBX 145 ($1.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECOR

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.