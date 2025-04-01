Insider Selling: Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Sells 114,274 Shares of Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis sold 114,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £185,123.88 ($239,178.14).

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis bought 121 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($193.85).

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 158.26 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. Ithaca Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.38 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.40 ($2.14).

Ithaca Energy Announces Dividend

About Ithaca Energy

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 6.56%. Ithaca Energy’s payout ratio is 319.76%.

(Get Free Report)

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.