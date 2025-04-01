Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

INSP stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

