Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Integer by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,894,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $146.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

