Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,139 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

