iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 160,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 67,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.