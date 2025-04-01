iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 160,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 67,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Get iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHG. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.