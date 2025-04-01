iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,442 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709,383 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,885,000 after purchasing an additional 260,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

