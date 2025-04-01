iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $190.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $176.09 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

