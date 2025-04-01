Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “N/A” from Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $492,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,101.75. This trade represents a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,058.27. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,618 shares of company stock worth $3,408,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Jamf by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $12.15 on Friday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

