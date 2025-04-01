KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 17,000 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,898,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 729,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,533,000 after buying an additional 32,189 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

