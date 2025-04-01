KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $842,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Newell Brands by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $9,877,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 751.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

