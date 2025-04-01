KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $944,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

