KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $758,000 Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Stock Down 1.3 %
GH stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
