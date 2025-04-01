KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $816,000 Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EPC opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

