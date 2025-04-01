KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $873,000 Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 442,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $19,639,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 947,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,280,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,466,000 after buying an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after buying an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:SFBS opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

