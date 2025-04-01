KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.14 million, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAHC. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.