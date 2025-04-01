Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stake Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 116.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,036,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 204,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $61.51.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation
In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
