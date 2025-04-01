Lamb Weston (LW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.4 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $105.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.