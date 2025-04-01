Lamb Weston (LW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.4 %
Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $105.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.
A number of research firms have commented on LW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
