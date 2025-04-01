Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$255.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$205.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$213.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lassonde Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$228.20.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

About Lassonde Industries

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$210.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$132.99 and a 52 week high of C$217.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$188.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$181.75.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

