Leerink Partnrs Has Bullish Estimate for Nkarta Q1 Earnings

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Nkarta in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nkarta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nkarta by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 761,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 97.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $38,231.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,689.80. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

