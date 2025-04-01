Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,473.04% and a negative return on equity of 88.88%. On average, analysts expect Lexaria Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

