LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Hologic worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,506,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after buying an additional 1,602,463 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hologic by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hologic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,504,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,460,000 after acquiring an additional 101,542 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

