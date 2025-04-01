LPL Financial LLC Sells 9,028 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 594,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $19,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

PSK stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

