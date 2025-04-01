LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LTC Properties were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 132.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.