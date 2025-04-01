Luda Technology Group’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 8th (NYSE:LUD)

Luda Technology Group’s (NYSE:LUD – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 8th. Luda Technology Group had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 27th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Luda Technology Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Luda Technology Group Stock Down 23.5 %

Shares of LUD opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Luda Technology Group has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Luda Technology Group Company Profile

We are a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products. Our history began with Luda HK which was incorporated in Hong Kong in 2004 and is principally engaged in the trading of steel flanges and fittings. In 2005, the Company’s business expanded further upstream when Luda PRC was set up to commence the manufacturing of flanges and fittings with self-owned factory in China.

