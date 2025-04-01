MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 54,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $3,482,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

