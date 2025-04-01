Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.60) per share and revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Mainz Biomed has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.