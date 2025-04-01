Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 351,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.