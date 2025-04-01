Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.15. 83,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 84,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maris-Tech stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Maris-Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About Maris-Tech
Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.
