Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 730.8% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 214.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,818.60. This represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

MBIN opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.