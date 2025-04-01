Metsera FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Metsera alerts:

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Metsera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTSR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Metsera Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ MTSR opened at $27.22 on Monday. Metsera has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Metsera Company Profile

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

