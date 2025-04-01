Metsera FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Metsera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Metsera Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ MTSR opened at $27.22 on Monday. Metsera has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.
Metsera Company Profile
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
