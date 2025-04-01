Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £138.24 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban acquired 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($178.60).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Phil Urban purchased 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £137.94 ($178.22).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 3.4 %

MAB stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.73) on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.96 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAB

About Mitchells & Butlers

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.