Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $5,283,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.97.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

